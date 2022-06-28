Botafogo negotiates with three sports suppliers; deadline to have uniforms in 2023 is short | botafogo

After bidding with 20 companies, Botafogo reached three final proposals from suppliers of sports equipment for 2023. Although the deadline is considered short to debut the uniform at the beginning of next season, the club does not deal with the matter urgently.

The path to defining the brands – whose names are kept in secrecy by John Textor, the majority shareholder of Botafogo, and his team – was carried out by professionals who conducted the same process at Crystal Palace, an English club in which the businessman also has a stake. Last week, the British announced the exchange of Puma for the Italian Macron.

The focus of negotiations is not only on values: global distribution and flexibility in the design of parts are priorities at this moment. The international scope, in fact, was one of the justifications used by Textor for breaking the contract with Volt, which would produce the uniforms for Botafogo this year. On the occasion, the businessman took the opportunity to end ties with companies that printed the team’s shirt.

Other topics, such as production and delivery time, are also carefully handled by the team that conducts the negotiations. That’s because the deadline to release the material at the beginning of the next season is increasingly tight.

ge’s report consulted professionals from the marketing departments of Serie A clubs in the Brasileirão to understand the process of creating uniforms with international suppliers such as Umbro, Adidas and Nike. The answer was unanimous: between eight and six months after approval of the models by the club.

To give you an idea, there are already Adidas uniforms being produced for the 2023 season. Although he admits that he intends to hit the hammer as soon as possible, Botafogo does not intend to close a deal due to deadline pressure.

Meanwhile, Luís Castro’s team will continue to wear pieces of their own production at the games. To the crowd, alternative collections were launched, such as the “Street Line”, announced last Friday, and two retro lines: one alluding to the years 1942, 1962 and 1995 and another in honor of the black-and-white idol Nilton Santos.

