Brazil curbs China’s reaction and is close to the finals of the League | volleyball

The beginning pointed to a quiet victory and the vacancy in the hands. It wasn’t quite like that. After opening 2-0 against one of their biggest rivals, Brazil slowed down, made more mistakes and saw China grow. In the opening of the third stage of the League of Nations, in Sofia, Bulgaria, the selection of Zé Roberto had problems, but prevailed in the end to get the victory in 3 sets to 2, partial 25/20, 25/23, 18/ 25, 21/25 and 11/15.

The math says you can’t nail it yet. But, in a nervous classic, Brazil practically guaranteed itself in the final phase of the League of Nations. With the result, the selection is one triumph away from the spot. With seven victories and two defeats in the competition, Brazil remains firmly at the top of the table. The team returns to the court this Thursday, at 2 pm, against South Korea, which has not yet won and occupies the bottom of the competition. sportv2 broadcasts the match live, and the ge tracks everything in real time.

The start was perfect. Rocked by Gabi, with 74% of success in the attack, the selection made a perfect first set. Production dropped in the sequence, it’s true, but it still opened 2-0. China, however, reacted. With a great match by the setter Diao, the Asian team also took advantage of Brazilian mistakes to force the tie-break. In the end, however, Zé Roberto’s team managed to recover to close the game.

Gabi was the big name of the match, with 27 points. Kisy, who grew a lot in the final stretch, left the court with 24. Li, with 20 points, and Gong, with 18, were the top scorers on the Chinese side.

Zé Roberto sent the team to the court with news. Julia Kudiess was chosen to replace Diana, out of the final stretch of the League of Nations due to surgery. In addition to her, Natinha started as a starter in place of Nyeme, who had been the libero of the selection in the first stages of the competition. Lorrayna, opposite, also made her competition debut during the match.

1st set – Gabi sets the pace, and Brazil takes the lead

Kisy accelerated to score the first point of the game. The balance of the first actions was short-lived. In the first good rally of the match, Gabi exploited the block to give the team a 5/4 advantage. Gradually, Brazil managed to take off on the scoreboard. Gabi, blocking, scored 8/5. The pointer, by the way, was the great name of that beginning. After a nice defense, he climbed high to fill his arm and widen. In the first technical time-out, 12/6 for the Brazilians.

China even tried to react on the return to the court. But Brazil played, there, one of its best games in the League. Gabi, unstoppable, led the team to a quiet victory in the partial. With the set point in hand, Zé still sent the reversal to the court, with Roberta and the debutant Lorrayna. The Chinese even prevented the end twice. But Gabi closed the account on 25/20.

2nd set – China rehearses reaction, but Brazil imposes itself

Gabi opened the scoring with another beautiful block. China tried to balance, but Julia Kudiess, a starter for the first time, made the selection score 6/4 in the account. But, in a sequence of errors, the rivals took the lead in 7/6. The Chinese came to open 9/7, but Brazil took the lead after a rotation error of the Asians. Brazil reached the first technical time-out with 12/10 after an invasion by Diao.

As in the first set, Brazil shot up. After Gabi’s attack, the review caught the bypass on the block. There, Brazil already had 18/13 in the account. But then China arrived. In a sequence of errors by the Brazilians, the difference dropped to just one point, at 19/18. In the final stretch, China reached the tie at 23/23. Zé then stopped the game. On the way back, an absurd rally, the best of the game. Gabi, coming from the back, filled her hand to give the set point for the selection. Soon after a reception error by the rivals, the pointer herself closed the set: 25/23.

3rd set – China reacts and stays alive

China took to the court ready to react. The Asians managed to open up early. By Wang’s hands, they made 10/6 on the account. But Brazil went looking for it. Kisy, in attack, scored 11/10. The opposite itself extended the blocking advantage before the technical stop. It was Brazil’s turn to park. In Yuan’s lock on Pri Daroit, 16/14 for rivals.

Unlike the other partials, Brazil started to make a lot of mistakes. Thus, it opened space for China to open 21/17 on the scoreboard. By accelerating the pace and not giving room for reaction, the rivals managed to impose themselves for the first time in the game. In the end, 25/18 to close the set and force the fourth set.

4th set – Brazil gets lost in mistakes and leaves everything the same

A play by Gong opened the score in the fourth set. China kept pace in the face of Brazilian mistakes, which had not been happening until then. Ze has changed. He sent Julia Bergmann and Roberta to the court. Still, the Chinese reached 16/12 on the scoreboard. It was an even more nervous game at that point. When Gong got a new start to score 18/14, Zé asked for a new time to clean up the house.

But China was also wrong again. In two points given for free by rivals, Brazil saw the difference drop to just one point: 18/17. The Chinese managed to unglue once again. That strong start was no longer valid. Brazil, despite the effort, saw any chance of reaction fall into a high number of errors: 25/21.

5th set – Brazil imposes itself at the end and closes the account

Brazil took advantage in the tie-break with an ace from Carol, scoring 4/2. The Chinese managed to equalize, but it was still a nervous game. Macris had to go under the net to save a ball. On the way back, Chinese error to give 7/5 to the Brazilians. It was the password that Brazil fired. With Gabi, it opened 10/6.