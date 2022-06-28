Britney Spears’ ex sentenced to trial for stalking

A California judge found on Monday that there is sufficient evidence against a man who briefly married Britney Spears who showed up uninvited at the pop star’s wedding to stand trial on a criminal stalking charge.

After a two-hour preliminary hearing, Ventura County Judge David Worley ruled that Jason Allen Alexander, 40, should be detained to face the charge, along with charges of trespassing, vandalism and assault, court records showed. court.

Claims of innocence on all charges were made by a lawyer for Alexander, who did not appear and remains in prison.

Spears married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari at their home in Thousand Oaks, California on June 9 in front of several dozen guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears’s who she was married to for less than three days in 2004, showed up uninvited at the house before the ceremony, live-streaming their foray on Instagram.

Richard Eubler, a security guard for Spears who has since been fired, testified at Monday’s hearing that Alexander entered his home and went to Spears’ locked bedroom door while she was inside, according to various media reports.

Eubler said Alexander also tried to enter the property in the days leading up to the wedding.

Alexander’s attorney, Sandra Bisignani, argued that there was no evidence that he intended to harm Spears.