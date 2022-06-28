Buy Amazfit smartwatches and other products with up to 80% off

Are you looking for a smartwatch that tracks your swimming, gym training, climbing and even your stress level? AliExpress has a super promotion for several models of Amazfit smartwatches, as well as thousands of products with up to 80% off. And it runs until July 2nd!

Credit: Reproduction – AliExpress website AliExpress Mega Sale guarantees discounts of up to 80%!

The promotion also offers free shipping, lightning delivery within 12 days, cashbacks and progressive discount coupons (R$15 off for every R$150 spent on purchases over R$400) to make your purchases even cheaper.

To help you decide what to take home, we’ve separated some perfect options for practicing all kinds of exercise:

The Amazfit Bip 3 smartwatch, with a cost of R$275.20, has a super efficient battery, lasts for 14 days, and is great for diving up to 50 meters deep in fresh water.

Credit: @amazfit.br/ Facebook Amazfit bip 3 smartwatch costs R$275.20 in AliExpress promotion

In addition, the smartwatch monitors the blood oxygen level, presenting the result in 25 seconds, according to the manufacturer, heart rate, sleep quality, menstrual cycles and even the users’ stress level.

For those who practice sports, the device can track up to 60 physical activities, such as cycling, yoga and walking. It’s a very practical way to stay healthy and active!

For those looking for a more complete smartwatch, a good option is the improved version of the Amazfit GTR2, which costs between R$1,067.35 and R$1,550.54, depending on the color chosen.

Credit: Reproduction/ AliExpress website Amazfit GTR2 costs between R$1,067.35 and R$1,550.54, depending on the color chosen

The differences from the previous model are more related to the design. In other words, wait for an even more modern product with state-of-the-art features!

The model has a quality AMOLED screen, 3GB internal storage to store music and other files, Wi-Fi connection and Alexa support, in addition to making voice calls.

The battery is also an attraction. It can last up to 14 days in typical use, 6.5 days in heavy use, or up to 38 days in basic functions only.

Do you like to practice extreme sports? Then the Amazfit T-Rex Pro, which is priced at R$791.48 in the promotion, is ideal for you.

Credit: Reproduction – AliExpress website Amazfit T-Rex Pro is costing R$791.48 in the promotion

Chunky and extremely resistant, this model has been certified in 15 military-grade tests, from extreme temperatures (-40º C to 70º C), to humidity, water spray, ice, rain to shocks! And the battery can last up to 18 days with heavy use!

For the explorer type, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro has a weather tracker, sunrise and sunset monitoring, compass, barometric altimeter and four global navigation and positioning systems.

There are also intermediate models in the promotion, such as the Amazfit Bip U Pro, which is in the promotion with the value of R$302.95.

Credit: Reproduction – AliExpress website Amazfit Bip U Pro is on sale with the value of R$302.95

The device monitors more than 60 sports activities, is water resistant for up to 50 meters, something that is highly positive for those who practice swimming, has a screen coated in Corning Gorilla 3, in addition to having a 225mAh battery, which according to the manufacturer , guarantees an autonomy of 9 days with the continuous use of the smartwatch.

Did you like the highlights? So, click here and take the opportunity to check out the special page with AliExpress promotions, remembering that the offers are valid until July 2nd.

Warning: product prices and promotions are valid until the end of the campaign or while stocks last. So stay tuned for the publication date of the article.