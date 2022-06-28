Celebrate love by watching LGBTQIA+ shows

LGBTQIA+ Pride Month is here! And to enjoy your free time, nothing better than watching LGBTQIA+ series and movies to color your days and celebrate the existence of this community! And whoever thinks that it’s just a mess is wrong! There are plenty of drama, love, comedy and entertainment stories for you to vibrate with each storyline.

At UOL Play it is still possible to find exclusive content with this theme

Series, shows and movies to marathon in the month of Pride LGBTQIA+

UOL Play and HBO Max have a diverse catalog with LGBTQIA+ content to watch. There are even acclaimed original and exclusive productions, where some have even won renowned awards.

And to enjoy the month of LGBTQIA+ Pride, we've separated a list of quality shows, movies and series

The Secrets of Tanner Hall

Adolescence is a period of understanding, where you can awaken passions you never imagined feeling. In “The Secrets of Tanner Hall”, a group of students from a boarding school in New England strike up a friendship. But they didn’t know that, with the arrival of Victoria, this relationship could be shaken. The cast includes Rooney Mara, Brie Larson, Amy Ferguson and Georgia King, and can be watched on UOL Play.

Blue is the hottest color

This is one of the classic LGBTQIA+ romantic films, where the plot also revolves around adolescence. Adèle and Emma are two girls who fall in love, but because of the difficulties of acceptance that exist in their surroundings, several insecurities and problems arise. The performance of Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos makes this French drama involve anyone in this moving and thought-provoking story. This is a great LGBTQIA+ movie to watch online.

a beautiful summer

Feminism is revolutionary for the world, but the love between two women is revolutionary in their own lives. In Catherine Corsini’s French film, actresses Cécile de France and Izïa Higelin play Carole and Delphine. In the plot, their lives may even be different, but with the emergence of an overwhelming passion, they discover that they have the same fate. This touching drama is available to watch on UOL Play.

The advantages of being invisible

You can only be truly happy when you accept yourself. That’s the message that the movie “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” conveys to its viewers. Charlie, played by Logan Lerman, only learns this after his friends Patrick (Ezra Miller) and Sam (Emma Watson) are part of his life. This, without a doubt, is a story that makes you reflect on all the difficulties that exist during adolescence. Check out this moving journey on UOL Play and HBO Max.

Call Me By Your Name

The lush Italian landscapes are a beautiful contrast to the innocent and genuine passion that Elio (Timothée Chalamet) develops for Oliver (Armie Hammer). The sensitive film deals with the relationship between a teenager and an academic that emerges during the summer vacation. In the course of the story, through the awakened desires, a love with strong bonds that shakes their hearts sprouts. You can watch “Chame por Seu Nome” on the UOL Play platform.

Moonlight – Under the Moonlight

The life of Chiron, played throughout the film by Alex Hibbert and Ashton Sanders, is told in a poetic and moving way. Its plot involves bullying, identity crisis, drug trafficking and poverty. To deal with his traumas and difficulties in life, he finds in Juan (a character played by Mahershala Ali) the father figure who will guide him in his quest for a better future.

You can check out this 2016 Best Picture Oscar-winning story on HBO Max.

euphoria

The HBO Max-exclusive Euphoria series is acclaimed for the way it portrays the nuances of teenage life. The plot revolves around the life of Rue, played by Zendaya, who took home the Emmy for Best Actress for her role. The conflicting story behind the main character’s choices leaves you to be moved by her difficult consequences. Currently, the series has two seasons, and is in production for the third.

Three months

After a condom breaks during a casual relationship, teenager Caleb (Troye Sivan) has to wait three months to find out if he has contracted HIV or not. During this period, he experiences family problems and disagreements with his best friend. But above all, the challenge of truly loving yourself makes your journey of self-discovery exciting. The film is available to watch on UOL Play.

Transhood: Growing up transgender

This is a documentary film that addresses the story of four trans children over 5 years. The HBO original production follows the touching and sometimes challenging development and learning that they and their families have had to face. It is an excellent content to reflect all the impacts that society promotes on the concept of gender.

Watch “Transhood: Growing Up Transgender” on HBO Max.

Drag Me as a Queen

Drag Me as a Queen is a Brazilian reality show where Penelopy Jean, Rita Von Hunty and Ikaro Kadoshi help artists build their real Drags. In each episode, a special guest is invited to give tips and teachings in order to raise the self-esteem of these true queens. The program has three seasons, and can be watched on UOL Play. Live love in every way and watch everything on UOL Play!

