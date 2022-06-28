Celebrities criticize US abortion ban

After the United States Supreme Court, a supermajority conservative, overthrow the right to abortion in the country, personalities criticized the decision. the singers Selena Gomez and Mariah Carey posted on twitter their positioning.


Selena wrote: “To see a constitutional right taken away is horrible. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story.”





Mariah tweeted: “It’s really disheartening to have to try to explain to my 11-year-old daughter why we live in a world where women’s rights are disintegrating before our eyes.”



By six votes to three, the country’s right to legal abortion was overturned.reversing the historic Roe v Wade decision of 1973.


The verdict, the draft of which was leaked in May, means that abortion will be banned or significantly limited in at least 21 of the 50 US states, with impacts that will be worse for poor and minority women.

