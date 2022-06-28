Chelsea agrees with Leeds and is close to closing with Raphinha, says journalist | english football

Not Arsenal. Nor Barcelona. The 25-year-old striker Raphinha’s next destination should be Chelsea. At least that’s what the journalist specializing in the football market, Fabrizio Romano, assured. According to him, the London team agreed with Leeds United to pay between 60 and 65 million pounds (R$ 384 million and R$ 416 million) for the Brazilian.

Chelsea are now negotiating with Raphinha the details of the contract in order to convince him to sign with the club. The portal The Athletic also gave the information of an agreement between the Blues and Leeds, but announced that the value would be of 55 million pounds (R$ 352 million).

Arsenal and Barcelona would have made new offers, only verbal, according to Fabrizio Romano, both refused by Leeds United. The proposals would be below those made by Chelsea.

The deal with Leeds leaves Chelsea ahead of competitors in the dispute for Raphinha, although the striker’s preference has always been Barcelona. The Catalan team, however, is experiencing a drama to adapt to LaLiga’s financial fair play and be able to register new athletes.

Barça would have made an offer of 40 million euros (R$ 221 million), refused by Leeds. The athlete’s manager, former player Deco would also like the deal to be done with his former club. However, faced with the delay for a better proposal to the English club, he heard other offers, and the stay in the Premier League was on track.

Raphinha has a contract with Leeds United until mid-2024. He scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 35 games for the team last season and was the team’s best player. The Brazilian has been at the club for two years and has 17 goals and nine assists in 67 matches. For the national team, the ex-Avaí scored three goals in nine games.