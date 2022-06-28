Chelsea reaches a R$385 million deal with Leeds, and Raphinha will change clubs in the Premier League, says journalist

Chelsea reached an agreement with Leeds and referred the signing of Raphinha, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the attacking midfielder little raphinha will change clubs Premier League.

According to the reporter’s investigation, the Chelsea reached an agreement with the Leeds Unitedthe Brazilian’s current club, to sign the athlete in this transfer window.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The total value of the investment will be 60 million pounds (R$ 385.2 million, at the current price), with most of it being paid on the spot.

This amount, by the way, already includes the famous add-onswhich are the bonuses for goals paid in trades between athletes in England.

With that, the Blues give a “hat” to the rival Arsenalwho also intended to hire reinforcements.

According to Romano, Chelsea are now in contact with the former midfielder. decowho is Raphinha’s agent, to settle personal terms with the Brazilian.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Once there is a full agreement between the parties, the negotiation will be finalized, with the “Brazilian” becoming reinforcement at Stamford Bridge.

The athlete of the selection comes from a great season in Premier Leaguewith 11 goals and 3 assistance in 36 games.

Revealed by Avaí, he also defended Vitória de Guimarães, Sporting Lisboa and Rennes before arriving at Leeds in the 2020/21 season.