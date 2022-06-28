Circe Could Be The Villain In DC’s ‘Wonder Woman 3’

The greatest superhero of all time is returning to theaters! Despite not yet officially appearing on the release calendar of A.D“wonder woman 3” is already under development in Warner. The film will once again be directed by Patty Jenkins, who commanded the first two; and starring Gal Gadot. While filming does not begin, possible details of the plot begin to be released on the internet; and one of them claims that Circe could be the villain of the long one! Shall we know more?

According to the insider @LookUponTheStathe sorceress will be the threat that Diana Prince will face in his new adventure. One of the most powerful enemies of Wonder Woman, Circe made his first appearance in the comics in 1949; in the magazine “Wonder Woman” #37. Check out a page below:

Inspired by the Greek goddess of the same name, the villain has abilities such as raising the dead, teleportation, altering minds, changing reality with spells, and more!

But it seems that Diana will not fight her alone…

Nubia and Hawkwoman

O insider also revealed that two other powerful female characters from A.D must participate in the film. The first one is NubiaAmazon sister of Wonder Woman! Created by Robert Kanigher and Don Heck, she made her comic book debut in 1973; in the magazine “Wonder Woman (vol. 1)” #204.

Then, who is also quoted to be present is the Hawkwoman! The character, who was once part of the Justice Leaguewas experienced by different women over the years in the chronology of A.D. Her origins are also many, and one of them places her as a strong warrior of the planet. Thanagar.

By the way, it is worth saying that, in October, your partner Black Hawk will be displayed in “black adam“! This could be a great hook for your future introduction!

Finally, another detail disclosed by @LookUponTheSta is that “wonder woman 3” will be set in the present day. So, looking forward to watching?!