Controversial, Petraglia mocks Santos in Fernandinho’s presentation at Athletico-PR

Santos was the subject this Monday during the official presentation of midfielder Fernandinho, Manchester City’s highlight in recent years, at Athletico-PR. Present at the press conference in Curitiba, Mario Celso Petraglia, current chairman of the Board of Directors and current CEO of the club from Paraná, made ironies to the Santos team when comparing the situation of the two clubs.

“Speaking of Santos? Athletico passed Santos by tractor. It didn’t go through what takes years, dozens, decades, which is cheerleading, but in the rest… What does Santos mean next to Athletico-PR? Santos has no roof, he lowered his roof because it is broken”, said the leader.

After 17 years at Manchester City, Fernandinho is back at Athletico-PR, but he was considered at Santos last year, before renewing his contract with the English club for another season. The steering wheel’s father is a Peixe fan and even said that he had a dream of seeing his son in the Santos jersey.

But this is not the first time Petraglia has poked Santos. In early May 2019, in a post on his official Twitter account, the manager posted comparative images of Vila Belmiro, the club’s stadium from São Paulo, with the Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba.

In the first frame, photos of the stadiums in 1990. In the second, the 2019 images of the sports squares. “Our growth without the strength of the PELÉ brand! During the period, Santos won several important titles, Athletico invested in equity!”, he highlighted. In the image shared by Petraglia, the following text appears: “Time is the lord of reason Athletico. Slowly and steadily, we are growing. Our growth without the strength of the PELÉ brand! In the period, Santos won several important titles, Athletico invested in equity! “, he wrote.

