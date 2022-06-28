Corinthians LGBTQIA+ collective will debut special shirt in game against Boca Juniors

A part of the crowd Corinthians will be, this Tuesday, in the west sector of the Neo Química Arena, dressed in the traditional black color on the uniform. However, on the shield, sleeves and collar, the colors of the rainbow will also be present – without the green.

This will be an initiative by Fiel LGBT, a collective of LGBTQIA+ fans from the Parque São Jorge club, which, without the color referring to the biggest rival on the field, will show the piece in an unprecedented way in the game against Boca Juniors, for the round of 16. Copa Libertadores final, from 21:30 (Brasília time). There is no sponsorship of any kind on the shirt, which still has the words “everybody’s team” on the upper back.

The date for this shirt debut was not chosen at random. On June 28th, International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day is celebrated. In their social networks, the collective wrote:

“Corinthians will take to the field tomorrow, June 28, international LGBTQIA+ pride day. The Arena will be with more than 40 thousand fans. More than perfect moment for the club to show that it really is on the side of its LGBTQIA+ fans. A CONCRETE action!”.

It is worth remembering that the acronym of the movement refers to “gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transsexuals, queer, intersex and asexual people”. Recently, the former player and current commentator Richarlyson declared to be bisexual. Corinthians itself expressed itself about the position of the former São Paulo midfielder, stating that he “poses himself as another important voice of resistance”.

Richarlyson was a great player, a great rival on the field and is a great professional in the sports environment.

Now, by coming out as bisexual, he continues to be all that and still stands as another important voice of resistance. Maximum respect. pic.twitter.com/q3K3knNYuF — Corinthians (@Corinthians) June 24, 2022

The Faithful LGBT collective, founded in 2019, has nearly nine thousand followers on Twitter and more than 2,500 followers on Instagram. In addition to carrying out actions to insert and welcome the LGBTQIA+ community inside the stadiums, it also carries out other social activities. The group seeks even more space officially, “beyond social networks”.

Timão enters the field at 21:30 (Brasília time) to face Boca Juniors at Neo Química Arena for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. In the group stage the teams have already met, with an alvinegra victory and a draw.

