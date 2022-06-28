Corinthians reopens Camarote Fiel Torcedor at Neo Qumica Arena; Former players make their presence felt

Corinthians, finally, reopened the Camarote Fiel Torcedor. The space at the Neo Química Arena, which allows fans to watch the team’s matches with a full view of the lawn, will have new features in this Tuesday’s clash, against Boca Juniors, for the Copa Libertadores.

Corinthians who are present in the cabin will have the chance to watch a match alongside former club players. The event will also feature concerts by Gugu Lopes, Grupo Vício de Samba and a DJ on the mezzanine.

Initially installed in 2017, the space had to be closed by Corinthians after the worsening of Covid-19 cases in Brazil. Now, it is available again and offers a two-story location, games area, rest area and full view of the lawn.

The cabin also has an open beer bar, which will be released from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm and for another hour after the end of the game, and an open bar of water, soda and juice. The open food, in turn, will have hot dogs, shredded ham, crazy meat, pasta, broths, kani dumplings, mini Chen’s gyoza and popcorn.

The reopening of the space took place last Saturday, in the match against Santos, for the Brazilian Championship. Basilio, responsible for put an end to the fast of almost 23 years without titles from Corinthians, was the host of Camarote Fiel Torcedor.

prices

The prices are between BRL 600.00 (mezzanine) and BRL 800.00 (chair) – members of the Fiel Torcedor program have a 15% discount. Tickets can be purchased through www.fieltorcedor.com.br.

