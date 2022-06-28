Corinthians vs Boca Juniors: probable lineups, embezzlement and where to watch the Libertadores duel

The great time has come for Corinthians and Boca Juniors. This Tuesday (28), at 9:30 pm, the teams face each other at Neo Química Arena, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Liberators.

+ GALLERY – Remember 10 remarkable moments of Jô at Corinthians



The two teams faced each other in the group stage. In the first game, played in São Paulo, Timão won 2-0, with two goals from Maycon. At Bombonera, a 1-1 draw, with Cantillo and Vítor Pereira being sent off.

The Xeneizes finished in 1st place in Group E, with 10 points. Timão was second, with one point less.

For this Tuesday’s confrontation, Vítor Pereira will not be able to count on Cantillo (suspended), in addition to Maycon, Paulinho and Ruan Oliveira (injured). Nevertheless, Gil, João Victor, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto and Gustavo Mosquito are doubts.

The Corinthian coach will have four ‘reinforcements’ for this Tuesday’s game. Rafael Ramos, Bruno Méndez and the base forwards, Wesley and Giovane, were registered for the round of 16 and may be listed by the Portuguese coach. They entered the vacancies of goalkeeper Allan, side Reginaldo, midfielder Keven and forward Jô.

On the Argentine side, Battaglia will use the young side Agustín Sandez, who played only once in the year, in the place of Fabra, suspended. Eduardo Salvio, traded to Pumas-MEX, traveled with the Argentine delegation but should start on the bench. Zeballos will be the striker’s replacement.

At the weekend, with an alternative team, Boca Juniors was defeated at home by Unión Sante Fé, 2-1. In the Brasileirão, also with a modified team, Corinthians drew goalless with Santos, at Neo Química Arena.

+ TABLE – Check and simulate Corinthians’ path in Libertadores

​

CORINTHIANS X BOCA JUNIORS-ARG

LIBERATORS – OCTIVAS FINAL – IDA

Place: Neo Química Arena, São Paulo (SP)

Date and time: June 28, 2022 at 9:30 pm

Referee: Roberto Tobar-CHI

Assistants: Christian Schiemann-CHI and Claudio Rios-CHI

Video referee: Juan Soto-CHI

Where to watch: SBT, Conmebol TV and in real time from L! and in audio in the partner LANCE!/Voice of Sport

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Fagner, João Victor (Robert Renan); Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Du Queiroz (Roni/Xavier), Roni (Renato Augusto) and Giuliano; Mantuan, Róger Guedes and Willian. Technician: Victor Pereira

DEFAULTS: Cantillo (suspended); Maycon (right thigh adductor injury); Ruan Oliveira (left knee ligament) and Paulinho (left knee anterior cruciate ligament)

HANGED: –

BOCA JUNIORS

Rossi; Advíncula, Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo and Agustín Sandez; Pol Fernández, Varela and Óscar Romero; Exequiel Zeballos, Darío Benedetto and Sebastián Villa. Technician: Sebastián Battaglia

DEFAULTS: Fabra (suspended) and Nicolás Figa (injured)

HANGED: –