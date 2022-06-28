Customer kills Subway employee for putting “too much mayonnaise” in snack

Last Sunday (26), around 6 pm, in the city of Atlanta, in the United States, a 26-year-old employee of a Subway cafeteria died and another, 24, was injured after a man shot at them because the sandwich I had ordered arrived with “too much mayonnaise”.

In the episode in question, according to Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton, the man entered the restaurant, ordered a snack and, not happy with the result, decided to shoot the two workers. And, according to the diner’s owner, Willie Glenn, what prompted the suspect to vent his anger was because there was “too much mayonnaise in a sandwich.”

In an interview with FOX5, he said: “Everyone wants to carry a gun. Everyone wants to scare someone with a gun. That’s scary”.

The two victims had been working at the establishment for less than a month. The pair were taken to a local hospital, however, the 26-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries. The 24-year-old is in serious condition and, according to local police, her son was in the establishment at the time of the incident.

The suspect in the shooting was arrested the same night.

