Cyberpunk 2077 arrived all buggy because testing company would have lied

Cyberpunk 2077 It’s going to be one of the most memorable releases in gaming history. After one of the biggest hypes ever built by a title in the industry, the game arrived full of bugs and problems that, in some cases, even prevented or ended the player’s progress. Among the many reasons for this, it seems that quality control carried out by a third-party company can be listed.

At the time of release of CP 2077, developer CD Projekt Red even blamed the game’s quality control (QA) company, Quantic Lab, for part of the problems. It felt like an attempt to shift the focus of blame, but now Upper Echelon Games says there may be some truth to that argument.

The YouTube channel became known for its coverage of Cyberpunk 2077 since launch. Now he claims to have received a document from a whistleblower from Quantic Lab, showing that the company would have lied to CDPR and actually not reported the game’s most important bugs. According to the “leaker”, the quality control company would have:

Exaggerated the size of the team that would work on CP 2077 to keep the contract.

It was claimed that the team would have senior employees, but most were juniors with less than 6 months of QA experience.

Created a system of daily quotas of reported bugs, which made their employees focus on finding small and fast bugs, without spending time on bigger and more important problems.

The person in charge of the channel says that the “leaker” sent enough documents to prove that he is indeed an employee of Quantic Lab, but that he has no way of proving whether these accusations against the company are true either.

Leak disputed by CDPR devs

While it may be true that Quantic Lab lied to CDPR, the developer was responsible for the final release of Cyberpunk 2077 and missed visible problems for anyone who played ten minutes. Not only that, the infamous claim that the game ran “surprisingly well” on last-gen consoles turned out to be completely untrue.

Also, with the Upper Echelon video becoming popular, we now have another Twitter account saying they’ve spoken to CDPR devs who refute that the problem was Quantic Lab.

As one developer told me: “…we knew about the bugs that people were complaining about. This was not something that was “unknown” to us. But we did not have time to focus on it, we were crunching like crazy so we were paper thin at the end.” — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) June 26, 2022

They say that everyone at the developer knew about the game’s biggest issues and that all reports were evaluated by an in-house QA team. “The (idea of) management not knowing about bugs is laughable.”