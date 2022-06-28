Dakota Johnson reveals controversies and disagreements on set Rolling Stone

Fifty Shades of Gray Star Dakota Johnson Discussed Difficulty Filming Trilogy

Fifty Shades of grey (2015) is one of the most outstanding roles in the career of Dakota Johnson. However, the filming was not so positive from the point of view of the actress, who revealed that there was always “a battle” on the set with the author of the trilogy that inspired the films, EL James. (via EW)

According to Johnsonshe “signed on to make a very different version of the film” from the one that hit theaters directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. In an interview with vanity fairthe actress explained that the presence of the author of the books on the set was one of the biggest difficulties in the filming routine.

“She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen. There were parts of the books that just wouldn’t work in a movie, like the internal monologue, which was incredibly cheesy at times. It wouldn’t work to say it out loud. It was always a battle. Always,” she said.

Johnson explained that when she took the test, Charlie Hunnam would be Christian Grey in the film and the script had a different tone, which caught her attention. “When I auditioned for that movie, I read the monologue by persona [de Ingmar Bergman] and I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be really special.

However, when Hunnam dropped out of the film and the role of Mr. gray stayed with Jamie Dornan, the author discarded the original script, which caused complications at the time of filming. “There were many different disagreements. I’ve never been able to honestly talk about it because you want to promote a movie in the right way, and I’m proud of what we did in the end and it all ended up the way it was supposed to, but it was complicated.”

Despite that, Johnson admitted that he does not regret having done Fifty Shades of grey: “If I had known at the time that it would be like this, I don’t think anyone would have done it. It would have been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.’ But no, I don’t regret it.”