Decenio’s summer proposals

THE Decenio welcomes the summer with the editorial ‘Into Sand’ where it shows the “elegance and versatility”, reads a statement, of the brand’s pieces, proving that “can be framed in different occasions.”

The Portuguese brand presents, with this editorial, “the pieces that match both the ‘mood’ of the season and its different environments”. Sand is one of the elements most associated with summer, which is why it is represented in almost every photograph.

In the collection you will find fabrics such as linen that manage to give “a touch of sophistication even to the most relaxed pieces”. Exclusive patterns of the Portuguese brand are also available, which aim to “transmit movement and change”.

The accessories gave the final touch to the coordinates of this editorial, highlighting the macramé and straw that automatically “awaken the desire for long days with your feet in the sand”.

The collection is available online, but you can get to know some of the pieces in the photo gallery.

