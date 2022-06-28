Dhiovanna reveals that striker suffered from depression

Influencer Dhiovanna Barbosa, sister of Gabigol, revealed that the striker suffered from depression between 2016 and 2017, when he was 20 years old and played for Inter Milan after leaving Santos.

Guest of today’s edition of “Foi Mau”, a RedeTV! program, she gave some details about her brother’s off-field phase, who currently defends Flamengo.

“He would come home from training and go straight to his room. He got anemia and went into depression. At that time, we barely talked to him,” Dhiovanna began.

“We [eu e meus pais] we tried everything to talk, but he deprived himself. It was the worst time of my life and for everyone in my house,” she continued during the show.

In the season in question, Gabigol participated in just ten games with Inter and scored only once. He was loaned to Benfica, but returned to Brazil shortly afterwards.

Despite the erased passage through Europe, Dhiovanna assured that the striker intends to return to European football in the future.

“He wants to. It seems that the more it doesn’t work out, [na primeira vez]the more he wants to make it work”, she said, who also commented on a possible call-up of the player for the World Cup.

“On the path my brother is on, I hope it’s [chamado por Tite]. I hope so, but we don’t know tomorrow”, concluded the influencer to “Foi Mau”, which airs from 11:30 pm.