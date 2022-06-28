Director of a state school in SP who installed cameras in the bathroom is removed and may face administrative punishment | Sao Paulo

The state Department of Education has launched a preliminary investigation to investigate the case. The investigation has three supervisors and can last up to 30 days. All parties involved and who are cited will be heard.

The folder also informed that the equipment has already been removed and the director removed until the investigation is concluded. The secretariat also said that the installation of cameras inside bathrooms is not part of the folder’s guidelines.

A member of the National Institute for the Rights of Children and Adolescents, the lawyer and specialist in Human Rights, Ariel de Castro Alves, said that the director and others responsible for installing the cameras can respond to crimes provided for in the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA ).

He cites, for example, article 232. “To subject a child or adolescent under his authority, custody or surveillance to shame or embarrassment: Penalty – detention from six months to two years.”

“In addition, parents and legal guardians can file lawsuits for moral damages, for violation of the rights provided for in the ECA, against the Department of Education and the school principal,” said Ariel.

1 of 1 Hidden camera installed inside a public school bathroom in SP — Photo: Personal archive Hidden camera installed inside a public school bathroom in SP — Photo: Personal archive

A third year high school student was caught by the board smoking marijuana in the bathroom and, to prove the claim, the director presented a photo. The young man, however, realized that it was an image from a security camera.

To confirm, the student went to the bathroom and located the camera hidden in the grout of the tiles. His girlfriend, who is also a student at the school, went to check the women’s bathroom and found the same. The act was made last Friday (24).

The student’s father, driver Elias Almeida do Amaral, said that his son went to the bathroom, saw the camera and called the police. A police report was registered in the 18th DP.

In the incident report, the unit’s deputy director, Nilsen Cristina Mendes, stated that she was aware of the security cameras in the bathrooms. In her statement, she said that she has already had access to images that are consulted in an exceptional way, when there is an occurrence, such as fights between students and consumption of unauthorized substances.

The student caught with marijuana in the bathroom was suspended for seven days and those responsible were notified.

The Public Security Secretariat stated that the aforementioned case is being investigated by the 18th Police District. The police authority asked the bathroom for expertise, which is under preparation.