Dmitry Medvedev Says NATO Members’ Action in Crimea Could Mean World War 3 | World

Any invasion of the Crimean peninsula by a NATO member state could be understood as tantamount to a declaration of war against Russia, which could lead to “World War 3”, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday. Monday (27).
“For us, Crimea is part of Russia. And that means forever. Any attempt to invade Crimea is a declaration of war against our country,” Medvedev told the Argumenty i Fakty news website.
“And if that is done by a NATO member state, it means conflict with the entire North Atlantic alliance; a Third World War. A complete catastrophe.”
Convoy of Russian armored vehicles on a highway in Crimea, a region of Ukraine that was invaded and annexed by Russia in 2014, January 18, 2022.
Medvedev, who is currently vice president of the Russian Security Council, a body that advises President Vladimir Putin on his defense decisions, also said that if Finland and Sweden join NATO, Russia would strengthen its borders and be “ready for retaliatory measures”, and that could include the prospect of deploying Iskander hypersonic missiles “at their limit”.
Crimea, which has more than 2,500 kilometers of coastline, is joined to the rest of the European continent only by the Isthmus of Perekop, which is approximately eight kilometers long.
In addition, the peninsula has been linked since May 2018 to the rest of Russian territory by a bridge approximately 17 kilometers long, which crosses the Kerch Strait.
The Kremlin considers Crimea to be Russian territory because it was decided by the citizens of the peninsula in a referendum held in 2014. But Ukraine, which held control of the region between 1954 and 2014, still intends to regain it.