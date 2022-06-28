Dorival is suspended at the last minute by Conmebol and the reason draws the attention of the Rubro-Negros

Admin 17 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Flamengo

Flamengo’s next confrontation for the Brazilian Championship is against Santos next Saturday (2), at 19:00, at the Vila Belmiro stadium, valid for the fifteenth round.

Geovana Barcelos

Per Geovana Barcelos

Dorival is suspended at the last minute by CONMEBOL and the reason is surprising
© Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIFDorival is suspended at the last minute by CONMEBOL and the reason is surprising
Geovana Barcelos

Who will command Flamengo in the confrontation against tolima next Wednesday (30), at 9:30 pm, in Colombia, by Liberators cup it will be Lucas Silvestre. The Conmebol Disciplinary Commission informed this Tuesday (28), punishments of the first phase of the Liberators and South AmericanDorival Júnior received a match suspension for attitudes while he was coach of the Ceará.

According to profile information’Law in the Field‘, at the ‘twitter‘, the entity highlighted that the “unsportsmanlike conduct against opposing players and officials” in the confrontation before the independentat Argentinaplayed on May 25, by the Copa Sudamericana. Because of this, the assistant and son of Dorival, Lucas Silvestrewho will lead the team.

The team red-black will still be missing seven players who tested positive for CovidBesides João Gomes suspended and Rodrigo Caio with tendinitis. Flamengo opens the Libertadores round of 16 against Tolima at the stadium Manuel Murillo Toroin Ibague, in the Colombia.

But, the decision for the spot in the quarters will happen a week later, with the confrontation in the Maracanãwith Dorival released to lead the team. already in Brazilian championship the team is in ninth place with 18 points and comes from three defeats and two victories in the last five matches played in the competition.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

After Mbappé’s ‘order’, PSG warns Neymar that they don’t want the star anymore; Publication says Brazilian feels ‘humiliated’

PSG directors have warned Neymar that they no longer want to rely on their services …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved