Driver who fueled up and fled without paying gas station has tickets for drunk driving and robberies | Itapetininga and Region

The 37-year-old driver who filled up the car and left the gas station without paying, in Taquarituba (SP), has an extensive criminal record in cities in the region.

The default at the establishment occurred on Monday night (20). A security camera caught the action. (look above). In the images, it is possible to see that the man asks to fill the vehicle with alcohol, but leaves the place as soon as the employee takes the hose out of the tank. (See video above.)

A survey of g1 verified that the driver has been convicted of drunken driving, cases of threats, illegal constraint, robberies and attempted robbery.

Attempted theft in 2021

In October 2021, the suspect broke into a pharmacy, located on Rua Doutor Ataliba Leonel, in Taquarituba, and approached an employee.

The establishment’s security circuit also recorded part of the action (watch below).

According to the case file, the victim claimed he had no money and the criminal fled the scene without taking anything.

The Military Police were called and located the suspect in the area, without the weapon, but still wearing the crime clothes.

The driver also participated in a robbery at a hotel, on Rua Marechal Floriano Peixoto, in March 2020.

With the help of accomplices and with a firearm, the suspect would have stolen R$ 400. After the criminal action, the group was arrested and taken to the city police station. The car used in the crime was also a gray model and similar to the one that filled up and fled.

Vehicle theft and drunk driving in 2015

In February 2015, the man was also arrested for stealing a car and driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to police records, the act took place after military road police officers approached the suspect on Santos Dumont Highway (SP-075).

During the inspection, the teams found that the driver was drunk and that the vehicle had been stolen from a resident of Sorocaba (SP).

At the time, he was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, in an open initial regime, and lost his driver’s license.

In the most recent crime, the Civil Police identified that the gray car had a mechanical problem when leaving the gas station and was abandoned on a road by the driver. The case was one of the scams shown in the Fantastic.

The man asked his father for help, who hired a tow truck and took the car home. The suspect fled to another city and was not found by police.

The father was heard by the police last week and said he had contacted the manager of the post. To g1he did not want to talk about his son and confirmed that he went to the establishment to pay the amount of R$ 50.

