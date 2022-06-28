Ecuadorian journalist tells the latest from Emelec, Atlético’s rival

Emelec welcomes Atlético next Tuesday (28), at 7:15 pm, at the George Capwell stadium, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. The return match will be held on July 5, at 7:15 pm, at Mineirão.

According to the Ecuadorian press, Emelec should start the game with Pedro Ortiz; Bryan Carabalí, Marlon Mejia, Eddie Guevara and Jackson Rodriguez; Dixon Arroyo, Sebastián Rodríguez, José Cevallos and Alexis Zapata; Joao Rojas and Alejandro Cabeza.

