Embraer reveals what it will present at the great Farnborough Airshow event

Embraer E190 Tech Shark – Image: Embraer





This Monday, June 27, Embraer commented on how excited it is to be back at one of the main aviation events, the great Farnborough International Airshow (FIA), which takes place from July 18 to 22 at Farnborough Airport, in England.

And according to the Brazilian manufacturer, this year it will have something very special for visitors to expect in its Pavilion: the ‘Fly the Future’ experience.

For over 20 years, Embraer has been working and developing green initiatives to make its aircraft cleaner and quieter, with the goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.

So, in the Embraer Pavilion, the visitor will see the bold and viable aircraft designs that the manufacturer is currently exploring and evaluating – from new energy sources to the shape of the structure to ensure that the new generation aircraft take off from sustainably, without impacting the environment.

Energy – Image: Embraer

EVE – Image: Embraer

Turboprop (TP) – Image: Embraer





Additionally, outside the Pavilion, the E195-E2 and E190-E2 aircraft will also be on display, drawing the attention of the huge audience in their Tech Lion and Tech Shark liveries.

Tech Lion – Image: Embraer

AEROIN will have an in-person coverage with exclusive details of this return edition of the great aviation event in England.

With information from Embraer