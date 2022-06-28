Embraer will convert up to 10 passenger aircraft into cargo planes

Embraer announced a contract for the conversion of up to 10 E-Jets aircraft into cargo (P2F) aircraft. At the center of the movement, vehicles belonging to the customer’s current fleet, not identified by the official note of the Brazilian company.

As stated by Embraer, this is the first firm contract for the conversion of E-Jets, being the second movement for this type of operation. That’s because, in May of this year, the company announced an agreement with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) to have up to 10 conversion positions for the E190F/E195F jets.

publicity

Read too:

Conversions to freighters will be carried out at Embraer’s facilities in Brazil, in São José dos Campos (SP), with deliveries starting in 2024. floor, the Rigid Cargo Barrier (RCB) – 9G barrier with access door and cargo smoke detection system (class E main deck cargo compartment).

Conversions result in savings for aircraft

Image: Publicity/Embraer

Changes will also be made to the Air Management System (cooling, pressurization, etc.), interior removal and provisions for transporting hazardous materials. According to Embraer, the E-Jets’ freighter conversions offer superior performance and economy in the segment.

That is, freighter E-Jets will have more than 50% volume capacity. In addition, the planes will have three times the range of large cargo turboprops and up to 30% lower operating costs than narrowbodies aircraft.

Combining the lower and upper cargo compartments, the maximum structural payload is 13,150 kg for the E190F and 14,300 kg for the E195F. Considering typical e-commerce load density, net weights and volumes sit at 10,700 kg payload for the E190F, while the E195F has a payload of 12,300 kg.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube from Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!