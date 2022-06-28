Emelec X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

32

1 time Sebastin Rodrguez tries a strong kick from outside the area and sends it over.

31

1 time Cabeza’s impediment inside the area after the launch of Jackson Rodrguez.

30

1 time Emelec works the ball sideways in the attacking court.

29

1 time Sebastin Rodrguez takes a corner from the closed left and Hulk pushes away.

28

1 time Nacho takes a free-kick from the left to the middle of the area and Alonso is taken offside.

27

1 time Nacho feints Arroyo on the left wing of the attack and is fouled.

26

1 time Corner for Emelec from the right, Guevara heads from afar and sends it out.

25

1 time Zapata receives a throw-in from the bottom of the area on the right, tries a low cross and Nathan Silva blocks it.

24

1 time Otvio tries to remove the play in front of the defensive area, she takes the referee and the game is stopped for the ball to the ground in favor of the Rooster.

23

1 time ALMOST THE SECOND OF THE ROOSTER! Nathan Silva hits a throw in the midfield and leaves it at Hulk’s feet inside the area. The number 7 kicks a low cross and sends it close to the post.

22

1 time Rubens brings the ball dominated by the right winger, raises his head and crosses left-handed. Carabali closes before Hulk and cuts.

21

1 time Allan dominates in midfield, tries to launch to the left wing but Carabali dominates.

20

1 time Atltico plays the ball sideways in midfield.

18

1 time Meja launches from midfield into the area looking for Cabeza, she passes Alonso and stays with Everson.

17

1 time The Emelec fan raises the sound after the goal conceded.

16

1 time Galo takes the lead in Guayaquil.

15

1 time GOOOLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!! Everson misses the defense for the attack, Hulk dominates with a pivot in the central half and leaves it aside. Nacho enters the area and Ademir kicks left-handed to beat the goalkeeper Ortiz.

15

1 time GOOOLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!

14

1 time Emelec plays with more advanced lines and marks the ball out.

13

1 time Sebastin Rodrguez takes a free-kick from the midfielder flying into the area and Alonso cuts it off.

12

1 time Zapata takes the left-handed foul into the box and Allan hits it.

11

1 time Zapata disarms Arana from the right of the attack, protects along the lateral stripe and is fouled.

10

1 time Atltico starts the game using transitions in speed well.

8

1 time Ademir receives a cross from Nacho in the small area, he heads over the goal, but the flag takes the ball out before the cross.

7

1 time Nacho pulls out at speed on the left side and is fouled by Carabali.

6

1 time Cevallos tries to advance with the ball dominated in the offensive midfield and is fouled.

5

1 time ORTIIIZ!!! Hulk receives the ball near the left tip of the area, hits it hard and gives work to the home goalkeeper.

4

1 time WHAT A DANGER! Everson’s mistake in the throw, Cabeza receives a low pass on the penalty mark, tries to finish with a left-handed shot but goes through and Nathan Silva recovers.

3

1 time The presence of the public in the stands is good.

two

1 time Sebastin Rodrguez takes a long-range free-kick flying into the area, Guevara straightens his head short and Hulk cuts.

1

1 time Emelec all in blue. All white athletic.

0

1 time Roll the ball at George Capwell!

0

1 time Teams on the lawn!

0

1 time In Guayaquil we have two hours less.

0

1 time Atlético Turco Mohamed: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Otvio, Allan and Nacho; Rubens, Ademir and Hulk.

0

1 time Emelec defined by Ismael Rescalvo: Ortiz; Carabali, Guevara, Meja and Jackson Rodrguez; Arroyo, Sebastin Rodrguez, Cevallos, Zapata and Pittn; head.

0

1 time Argentine Fernando Rapallini officiates the game. In VAR the command of Victor Carrillo, from Peru.

0

1 time In the Brazilian Championship, Galo is fifth with five points behind the leader. They come from four games without losing, with two wins and two draws.

0

1 time In the first phase of the Ecuadorian championship, Emelec was only in sixth place. The team has not played an official match for a month.

0

1 time Atltico was first in group D with 11 points, the same score as Tolima, but with a balance of 4 against 1. There were three victories, two draws and one defeat, with ten goals scored and six conceded.

0

1 time Emelec reaches the round of 16 after advancing as second place in group A, which had Palmeiras as the leader. Eight points gained in six games; two wins, two draws and two defeats.

0

1 time Right now we have 27C in Guayaquil.