Enderson commands tactical training and Bahia is ready for the 15th round



Source: Bruno Queiroz / EC Bahia

Bahia is ready to take the field this Tuesday (28), against Brusque, in a game valid for the 15th round of Serie B.

The tricolor preparation was marked by just one training, held at Marcílio Dias stadium, this Monday, under the command of the team’s new coach, Enderson Moreira.

At the Hercílio Luz stadium, the players initially gathered in the center of the pitch for a long conversation with the coach. Eduardo Freeland, director of football, also participated in the conversation.

With the ball rolling, the new tricolor commander promoted a tactical activity in which he could have the first contact with his athletes.

Without much time to work, the trend is that the coach does not make major changes in his first game, mainly because his pattern of play is similar to Guto’s.

The team’s absences are Douglas Borel, who is suspended, in addition to the injured Marco Antônio and Jonathan. Didi is in physical transition.

A possible Bahia has: Danilo Fernandes; André, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick (Mugni), Rezende and Daniel; Rildo (Raí), Rodallega and Davó (Alligator).

The official lineup will be announced one hour before the ball rolls and will be published on ecbahia.com.

Brusque and Bahia will face each other at 7 pm this Tuesday, at the Augusto Bauer stadium.

