Ewan McGregor admits damage he caused to his family with affair and divorce: ‘A bomb in everyone’s life’ – Monet

Actor Ewan McGregor has spoken out about the damage done to his family by the end of his 22-year marriage to fashion designer Eve Mavrakis, mother of his four daughters, after his affair with actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The star of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise began his relationship with the star of ‘Scott Pilgrim Against the World’ (2010) in 2016, behind the scenes of the series ‘Fargo’. He split from his ex-wife in 2017, signed their divorce in 2020 and married Winstead last April. The two are parents of Laurie (1 year old).

The interpreter of the jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi spoke about the traumatic end of his first marriage in an interview that had repercussions in several international vehicles, such as the British newspaper Daily Mail.

Asked about the divorce, the actor replied: “For a family, a divorce is a bomb in everyone’s life, in the lives of my daughters. The overcoming of this kind of thing is continuous”.

The artist’s divorce settlement with the mother of his daughters established that he will have to pay her £40,000 (257,000 reais) a month, in addition to royalties from his films and series.

After ‘Fargo’, McGregor and Winstead still worked together on the blockbuster ‘Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation’ (2020), starring Australian actress Margot Robbie.

The end of the actor’s marriage with his ex and the beginning of his relationship with Winstead was marked by tensions between the star of the cult classic ‘Trainspotting’ (1996) and his daughters, especially his firstborn, model Clara McGregor (26 years old). The model even called her father an “idiot” for breaking up with her mother and later called Winstead “a piece of trash”.

In 2018, when a fan account shared a photo of her father with his girlfriend on Instagram, Clara joked with the image’s caption, which was quite complimentary of Winstead. The actor’s daughter wrote: “‘The most beautiful and talented woman in the world’??? Man you are deluded. The girl is a piece of trash.” Subsequently, however, Clara hinted at having made peace with her father and Winstead.

Clara even shared a photo on Instagram in which she appears emotional, holding her little brother in her lap. Aside from Clara, McGregor’s other daughters with his first wife are Anouk (11 years old), Jamyan (20 years old) and Esther (20 years old).

In the same interview reported by the Daily Mail, McGregor spoke about his presence in the film ‘You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder’, a scripted production starring Clara McGregor. The work is inspired by the dramas of the model and actress as a prescription drug addict.

He stated about the project: “She told me about this idea, writing about the two of us. At first I was nervous, I didn’t know what that meant. I sat down to read and was stunned. It’s a beautiful story about the two of us. There are things that didn’t happen or were different, but they still reflect our disagreements for some time”.