Falcão takes over management of Luva de Pedreiro’s career

One of the best players in futsal history, Falcão is the new manager of Luva de Pedreiro.

in March the Sports MKTE told the Brazilian market that the former player launched a holding company focused on digital sports entertainment. F12 Entertainment emerged with the mission of providing products and services to the whole world, already starting its operation with a headquarters in Brazil and another in Portugal.

The star’s company also has Marcelo “Batata” Seiroz and Thiago Almeida, and will have the company of MS, Marcelo “Batata” Seiroz and Mozyr Sampaio, in the management of Iran’s assets.

“GET what’s yours! Thank you for looking for me and choosing me to help you! The world has embraced you and your #Troop and so have I! ALL decisions will be yours and your family’s, because what is little for one, can be a lot for another!. We don’t own them, we don’t have a captive chair for anything, any agency that has good things for Iran “Luva de Pedreiro”, will be welcome!”, Falcão published, in a post on social media.

The controversy involving Iran and Alan Jesus, until then his manager, began when columnist Léo Dias stated that Luva de Pedreiro had moved only R$ 7.5 thousand in his bank accounts, despite having carried out several advertising campaigns, such as with Amazon and Pepsi.

Then, the same columnist disclosed that the businessman had vetoed an approach by Nike with the influencer, as well as a campaign by Clear Men alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Allan Jesus refuted insinuations that he would be appropriating money intended for the young man.

“On account amounts, Iran has two individual accounts and he is aware of a third corporate account. This account was created this year and all our advertising contracts have this account for receipt. So that transparency is possible so that all partners have access to inputs and outputs. This PJ account has not received any receipts. All of our advertising contracts are worth approximately R$2 million. All payments will be made from July 2022. That is, until this moment, all the contracts that we signed have not been paid yet”, said Jesus.

According to him, he has made only one payment so far for Iran’s advertising actions. The value was R$ 20 thousand for videos that Luva recorded to promote a championship. Jesus went further by commenting that there was a verbal agreement between Luva and an agency, without mentioning the names of those involved.

“Before our company was opened, and we had a legal account, when I started working with Iran, he had made an informal agreement with an agency, in which he had to deliver some videos on Titktok promoting a championship. I had to assume and keep his word. These amounts have been paid. The value was R$ 20 thousand. As I had not set up the company at that time, I had to issue the invoice, and this amount was paid to ASJ Consultoria”, he added, citing his own company.

In a note at the time, ASJ reported that the contract with Luva de Pedreiro would run until 2026.

Currently, Glove de Pedreiro has over 14 million followers on Instagram and nearly 17 million on TikTok.