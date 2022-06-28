Fall of bleachers leaves 4 dead in Colombia

Photo: Playback/Twitter

The fall of a bleacher left at least 4 people dead and hundreds injured in the city of Espinal, central region of Colombia. The accident happened this Sunday (26) during a bullfight. The total number of victims is not yet known, but according to the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo500 people were injured.

During the accident, a bull escaped from the stadium and caused panic in the municipality. The newly elected Colombian president, Gustavo Petroasked mayors not to authorize more events that could lead to the death of people or animals, and said that “this had already happened” before.

Images circulate on social media of the moment when the bleachers collapsed.

