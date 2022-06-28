Fans Criticize Actress Megan Fox For “Romanticizing” Drug Addiction

The Hollywood artist caused controversy with a deleted Instagram post that called her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly a “moderate to severe elf addiction”

American actress Megan Fox, 36, is being accused by netizens of “romanticizing” drug addiction. The controversy arose after the Hollywood star shared a post on Instagram about her fiancé, American singer Colson Baker, or Machine Gun Kelly, 32, and deleted it shortly after.

Fans posted screenshots of Megan’s message on Twitter. She was criticized for “glorifying” addiction in the text of the deleted post where she joked with Kelly. She commented in the message about the outfit the groom was wearing at one of his shows, saying he was looking like the main character in Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda game, but that he had opted for a “moderate to severe chemical dependency.” .

Megan Fox appeared published four photos along with the controversial text. “Also @machinegunkelly this look of yours is my favorite so far on the tour. Watching you rock in a tight green chainmail tank top, as if you were Link after abandoning the quest for Zelda [princesa do jogo] and become an elf prince of the underworld with moderate to severe drug addiction,” the actress said in the deleted post.

Although the post was deleted, some fans made a point of sharing screenshots on social media criticizing Fox for his comment.

One person wrote: “Megan Fox romanticizing drug addiction doesn’t feel right to me.”

Another said: “It doesn’t just harm kells [fãs do cantor], but those who suffer from addiction. It just makes it seem like we can’t get better. What a disgusting way to think about Megan Fox.”

A third person commented: “And the award for ‘best wannabe pixie [fada] maniac glorifying addiction’ goes to Megan Fox. I’m sure he really appreciated that message.”

It is worth remembering that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been together since the beginning of 2020 and, recently, they made headlines by saying that they usually do a ritual in which one drinks the blood of the other.