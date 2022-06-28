Fast & Furious 10: Actor recreates scene from ‘Tokyo Drift’ in Instagram photo

The film “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift” is considered by many fans to be one of the best in the franchise. The actor Sung Kangcharacter interpreter Han Luebecame very important coming back in new sequels.

He will also be in the cast of “fast and furious 10” as one of Dominic Toretto’s family members. Through his Instagram profile, Sung recreated one of the classic scenes from “Tokyo Challenge”.

Everyone remembers that Han owned a 1993 Mazda rx7. The car became his trademark in 2006. To remember the classic scene in which his character appears leaning on the vehicle, the actor published an image recreating the moment.

In the caption, Sung talked about the 16th anniversary of the film’s release, which has become memorable for fans of Street Drift style.

“It’s good to see you, old friend… I can’t believe it’s been 16 years since we’ve seen each other. You have aged well.”wrote the actor.

It is worth remembering that “Fast and Furious 10” continues with a release date scheduled for May 2023. The actors Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Vin Diesel and Michael Rooker will still be in the cast.

“Aquaman” star Jason Mamoa will also be in attendance alongside new additions Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Rita Moreno and Alan Ritchson.