Fatec Mogi das Cruzes extends registration for the second semester entrance exam

Fatec Mogi das Cruzes (Faculty of Technology) entrance exam registrations have been extended. Candidates now have until 3 pm on July 7 to apply. The institution, which is public and the education is free, offers 260 places distributed in five higher technological courses.

The options are: Agribusiness, Systems Analysis and Development, Human Resources Management, Logistics and Business Management (the latter in EAD). All have a duration of 3 years and include English discipline throughout the training.

To compete, those interested must have completed regular high school or equivalent, proving completion by the date of enrollment.

Enrollment at Fatec Mogi das Cruzes Entrance Exam

Applications must be made online only (www.vestibularfatec.com.br). It is necessary to fill out the application form available in the “Candidate Area” menu on the website and the socioeconomic questionnaire.

Then, the candidate must pay the application fee of R$ 91 in cash, at a bank branch of their choice, or via the internet, through the banking application or with a credit card, through the tool available on the entrance exam website. . Payment must be made by the closing date for registration.

Students who are self-declared black or who have completed their entire secondary education in a public school must correctly fill in the information regarding the Added Score System, which can generate an increase of up to 13% in the exam grade.

On July 14th, Fatec will publish the exam locations, which will be applied on July 17th in person.

It is worth remembering that Fatec Mogi das Cruzes is located at Rua Carlos Barattino, 908, Vila Nova Mogilar. The phone is (11) 4699-2799.

Fatec Mogi das Cruzes Entrance Exam Calendar

Until 15:00 on 07/07 : Registration for the Selection Process on the vestibularfatec.com.br website and submission by digital means, via upload, of the supporting documentation – Fee value R$ 91.00.

: Registration for the Selection Process on the vestibularfatec.com.br website and submission by digital means, via upload, of the supporting documentation – Fee value R$ 91.00. 7/14, from 3pm: Publication of test locations.

Publication of test locations. 7/17 (Sunday) at 1pm : Test – duration: 5 hours.

: Test – duration: 5 hours. 7/27, from 3pm : Publication of the general classification list and the 1st call list of candidates.

: Publication of the general classification list and the 1st call list of candidates. From 07/28 to 07/29: Registration of the 1st call.

