Find out why the best place to see stars is in Antarctica

Stargazing is much more than a hobby for some people. For astronomers, it’s a profession, so they take it very seriously. So much so that they went to distant Antarctica just to have the best view.

On this continent there is a place with the perfect conditions to capture images of the night sky with almost no interference from the atmosphere, as researchers revealed in a 2020 article in the scientific journal nature.

Australian Davis Research Station in AntarcticaSource: Shutterstock

Shine, shine, little star

Looking at the sky, it seems like the stars are always twinkling. This effect is caused by our atmosphere, which reflects the light emitted by the stars. And it’s not just our eyes that perceive these oscillations.

The best ground-based telescopes also suffer from the deflection of radiation emitted by the suns, hindering the research of many astronomers. But not on the plateau south of Australia’s Davis Antarctic Station.

With an altitude of 4,000 meters above sea level, in the region called Dome A, the atmosphere is quite stable – much more than anywhere else on the planet. That’s why an international team of researchers installed a telescope there.

Named KunLun Differential Image Motion Monitor, it was placed on an 8-meter platform. High enough to reach an optimal region for observation in the place, where the turbulence of the winds is very small – it reaches a maximum of 30 meters in height.

But UNSW professor Michael Ashley, who participated in the project, says it wasn’t all rosy. In a note, he states that the first observations in the middle of the Antarctic winter were difficult.

It also explains why the effort is worth it. Compared to space satellites, “one advantage of doing Earth observations is that you can always add new technology to your telescope. In space, everything is behind schedule.”

ARTICLE Nature: doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2489-0