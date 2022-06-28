Flamengo has eight athletes with Covid-19 who did not board to face Tolima

The Covid-19 outbreak in Flamengo only gets worse. The number of athletes who tested positive before the trip to Colombia increased from four to eight. Fortunately, only one undisputed titleholder is on the list. Did not board for Bogotá: Diego Alves, Fabrício Bruno, Rodrigo Caio, Willian Arão, Matheus Cunha, Daniel Cabral, Kauã and Matheus França.

The first list of positives came out earlier this afternoon and included only Diego Alves, Fabrício Bruno, Willian Arão and Matheus Cunha. Rodrigo Caio and Daniel Cabral was included later. Kauã and Matheus França were called to complete the group.

Read More: Vasco does not accept Flamengo’s proposal and justice will decide on the use of Maracanã

Once they were on the plane, the test results of the two base players came out positive and the two were removed from the aircraft. All eight will undergo new tests this Tuesday (28) and if they test negative, they will travel to Colombia on a plane chartered by Flamengo.

Flamengo faces Tolima for Libertadores

Flamengo is experiencing an outbreak of Covid-19 in the first big moment of decision of the season. Until July 13, Rubro-Negro will know if it continues in the two cups and what will be its objective in the Brazilian Championship.

This Wednesday (28), Flamengo faces Tolima, in Ibagué, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. A week later, the two teams decide the spot in Maracanã. One more week and Flamengo will try to reverse Atlético-MG’s advantage in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Follow Ivan Trindade on twitter.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.