Flying hotel idea for 5,000 people that would never land catches the internet’s attention





The engineer Hashem Al-Ghaili, from Yemen, a small country in the Middle East, perhaps did not expect to become so famous overnight and must have been scared when he began to see his amazing project being published on a large scale in the international media. The fact is that his creativity to bring to life a project, initially thought by Tony Holmsten, for a plane from the future or the apocalypse, according to the taste of the viewer, drew a lot of attention.

It all started after Al-Ghaili posted a video on YouTube (see below) proposing a giant hotel in the sky powered by unlimited nuclear energy, called Sky Cruisewhich would never need to land. Despite being very creative, the project has more potential for a science fiction film than for real life.

an amazing project

The machine could accommodate 5,000 passengers without needing to land and, like a massive, futuristic-looking cruise ship, would be powered by 20 electric motors, with a small nuclear reactor using “highly controlled fusion reaction to provide unlimited power to the machine”. As such, the hotel would never run out of power and could remain suspended in the air for several years without ever touching the ground.





Suspended high in the clouds, the sky hotel would feature a large panoramic lounge, offering 360-degree views of the heavens. An elevator would link this space to the main entertainment deck, which would house malls, sports centers, swimming pools, restaurants, bars, playgrounds, theaters and cinemas. A separate section of the air hotel would be dedicated to events and business meetings, as well as wedding halls.

incorporated into design there are balconies and observation domes attached to each side of the structure, where guests can enjoy some high-end stars. “Its design combines the characteristics of a commercial airliner, while offering the epitome of luxury”, explains Al-Ghaili’s video. The hotel would also house an advanced medical facility to keep guests “safe, healthy and fit”.

The project video is below (wait for it to load).





Take off, but in imagination

The idea, however, has been met with skepticism by YouTube users, who have commented on issues such as where this aircraft could take off from, how maintenance would be done and what it would be like if it needed to land. In fact, there were those who wanted to imagine what it would be like if all this were reality, but 99% of the comments were in doubt.

“If physics and aerodynamics didn’t exist, then this aircraft could actually take off”wrote a YouTube user.

“They should discuss the feasibility of weight versus thrust of the nuclear engine before talking about which facilities to put on the ship.” commented another.

Exterior elevators intended to connect the various floors of the sky hotel’s entertainment deck were found to be particularly problematic. “Imagine going down the outside elevators and hearing the metal bend and squeak as air friction is trying to rip it out with you inside”said one commentator.



