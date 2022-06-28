For Série B, CSA loses to Sampaio and continues without winning away from home: 2 to 0

1st time

CSA started with a hard time, because Sampaio was the one who scared the ball, with just over 2 minutes of ball rolling. The strong kick came from outside the area, Marcelo Carné spread and Catatau got the rebound. The Azulino goalkeeper defended, it hit again and the ball ended up going out, through the baseline, after a deflection, passing close to the left post of Azulão.

At 6min, after a free kick from the midfielder, the ball came over the top, with danger, but Carné punched away. At 8min, CSA responded when Gabriel kicked, inside the area, but the ball went out, going over Luiz Daniel’s goal. The game arrived at 10 minutes and the lawn was soaked, because of the rains, making the actions of both teams difficult, especially Azulão. The ball was going very slowly and at this point there had been four shots in the game so far.

The blue team was trying to leave for the game, despite the difficulty with the lawn, and began to wake up. In an attempt by CSA, at 13min, Geovane opened for Osvaldo, who tried to retreat to Diego Renan, but ended up being hampered by the puddle. Azulão had difficulty holding the ball, while Bolivia Querida dominated the actions, but couldn’t finish, this with the match going over 20 minutes.

At 24′, in an attempt by CSA, Lucas Marques received and the free ball, on the right, lifted in the Sampaio area and Nilson Júnior cut, sending it to a corner. In Gabriel’s charge, the defender of the São Luís team pushed away in the middle of the area. The CSA continued with many difficulties to hit the passes. And the game was over 30 minutes.

At 33min, Sampaio almost did it. Catatau, free, made the most dangerous move of the game, when he kicked with his left leg and the ball hit the post and went out, to the relief of CSA. At 35 minutes, Azulão finally arrived in danger. Gabriel received the ball, after Lucas Marques crossed back, and kicked with danger and low, but Luiz Daniel made the save.

Azulão scared again in the 39th minute: Rodrigo Rodrigues, left the attacking left side, got rid of the marking, and sent a shot, low and crossed, but the ball kissed the left post of Sampaio’s goalkeeper. At 43′, Pimentinha, from Sampaio, risked a shot from outside the area, but the ball exploded on Geovane.

The game was heading towards the end in its first half and the referee decreed just one minute of extra time. Thus, at 46min, he ended the initial stage, without anyone changing the score: 0 to 0.