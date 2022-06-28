G7 launches $600 billion package to counter China’s Belt and New Silk Road plan

The “Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment” is an attempt to neutralize the effects of the oldest and most powerful Chinese initiative.

247 – The heads of state and government of the G7 countries announced this Sunday (26) that they will invest US$ 600 billion in public and private funds over the next five years to finance infrastructure in developing countries and to oppose the oldest and trillion-dollar project. of China, Belt and Road.

US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders launched the so-called “Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment” at their annual meeting, held this year in Germany.

Biden said the United States will mobilize $200 billion in grants, federal funds and private investment over five years to support projects in low- and middle-income countries that help fight climate change, as well as improve global health, equity. gender and digital infrastructure.

Created in 2013 by the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, the new silk road is considered the most ambitious infrastructure project today. The initiative consists of a series of land (belt) and maritime works connecting the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas. The maritime routes pass through the Pacific and Indian Oceans and reach the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic. Chinese mega investment is on the order of US$ 5 trillion.

