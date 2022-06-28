Gaming headsets are on offer on Amazon

Prime Day takes place on the days 12th and 13th of July, but Amazon is already releasing several offers in advance so everyone can enjoy the event. On this occasion, several headsets gamers are available.

There are options for all tastes, brands and budgets. The wired Logitech G335, for example, costs R$ 279.99. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core dropped from BRL 199.99 to BRL 167.30. Check the list below:

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core — from BRL 199.99 to BRL 167.30

Logitech G335 (black) — BRL 349.90 in cash or BRL 397.61 in up to 12 interest-free installments

Logitech G335 (mint) — BRL 279.99

RedDragon Hero BCO Headset — from BRL 329.90 to BRL 263.40

Astro Gaming A10 Headset — from BRL 599.90 to BRL 299.00

Hyperx Cloud Chat — from BRL 106.73 to BRL 49.90

