Glove de Pedreiro announces that Falco, from futsal, will manage his career

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Glove of Pedreiro (left) next to Falco (right), futsal idol

Iran Ferreira, better known as “Pedreiro’s Glove”, announced that Falco, a former futsal player and now a digital influencer, will manage his career. Consulting The agent was accused of financially exploiting the communicator.

In their social networks, ‘Luva de Pedreiro’ and Falco published a text in thanks for the new partnership. The former player also stressed that the next steps in the young man’s career will be chosen by Iran and his family, without any external influence. Check out the post made on Instagram:

Thank you for looking for me and choosing me to help you!

The world embraced you and your #Tropa @goleirodoluva @cruzadordoluva and so did I!

ALL decisions will be yours and your family’s, because what is little for one, can be a lot for another!

I introduce you to good and super professional people who will be with you day by day and put everything on the table for you to decide!

We don’t own them, we don’t have a captive chair for anything, any agency that has good things for Iran “Luva de Pedreiro”, will be welcome!

Welcome, the way and the way YOU DECIDE! #Gracasadeusdad”

Away from the professional courts since 2018, Falco is currently one of the biggest football digital influencers in the world. The former player has 7.9 million followers on Instagram and 1.4 million subscribers on his Youtube channel.





ASJ Consulting x Mason’s Glove

Phenomenon on the internet, O’Luva de Pedreiro got into litigation with the company ASJ Consultoria, managed by Allan Jesus. According to information released by columnist Lo Dias, the 20-year-old will have to pay R$ 5.2 million to terminate his agency contract.

In recent days, the same journalist reported that Luva de Pereiro has only R$7,500.00 in his bank accounts. The amount, however, does not match the success made by the digital influencer.





Iran Ferreira one of the great names of the internet. With humorous videos that show his skill with the ball on his feet, the Bahian has more than 14 million followers on Instagram and 17 million on TikTok, a social network in which he has more than 256 million total likes.

The success earned him a few sponsorships. The most striking was with Amazon Prime, in which the streaming service uses its image to promote sporting events. According to columnist Lo Dias, the contract with the company was around R$1 million.



