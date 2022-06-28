Government can invest almost R$ 60 billion with aid for truck drivers

The government tries to include the benefit in the Fuels PEC and, in this way, circumvent the electoral restriction. Check out!

Manager Ryo Asset made an estimate that showed that government spending on the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) for Truck Drivers could reach BRL 58.2 billion, if BRL 1,000 monthly are actually paid for the truck driver assistance to 900 thousand professionals.

PEC

The creation of the PEC was intended to cover the losses of states with the reduction of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

Initially, BRL 29.6 billion would be allocated to state losses and BRL 20 billion to offset losses with federal tax exemption, totaling around BRL 50 billion.

Thus, if the amount estimated by the manager, of R$ 1 thousand paid to 900 thousand truck drivers, is attached to the initial costs of the PEC, the total amount should reach R$ 58.2 billion.

another scenario

However, as it is not yet known exactly what amount will be paid and what number of truck drivers would be covered with the aid, the manager made a simulation with another scenario.

Therefore, if R$ 400.00 is paid to 750 thousand truck drivers, the amount of R$ 3.39 billion will be added to the almost R$ 50 billion that are already foreseen.

In summary, the number of 900 thousand truck drivers was chosen, as it is the number of professionals registered in the government base. And, 750 thousand is the amount that was cited by the government itself when dealing with the matter previously.

truck driver allowance

As it is an election year, the creation of new benefits is vetoed, as is the truck driver assistance. However, the government tries to include the benefit in the Fuels PEC and, in this way, circumvent the electoral restriction.

The market did not receive the news of the R$ 1,000 truck driver aid very well, closing with the dollar up 1.26%.

This is because when public spending increases, the risks that the country does not pay off its debts increase with it. Thus, international investors withdraw their dollars from the country.

Image: Regiane_Ferraz / Shutterstock.com