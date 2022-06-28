Governments of São Paulo and Goiás reduce ICMS on telecommunications to up to 18% – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

O ICMS on telecommunications services was reduced in São Paulo and Goiás. This Monday (27), the governors of the two states announced the change in taxation, which will reduce the tax to up to 18%. The amendment follows the Complementary Law 194 published in the Official Gazette on Thursday (23).

Governments of São Paulo and Goiás reduce ICMS on telecommunications after enactment of a complementary law (Image: caeuje/Pixabay)

The law was signed into law by President Jair Bolsonaro last week. The legislation limits the Tax on the Circulation of Goods (ICMS) fuel, communication, electricity and public transport. Now, the charge must vary between 17% and 18%, a change that can impact the final price of products and services.

After the publication of the law, this Monday (27), two states took the lead in announcing the tax reductions, according to the telesynthesis. It is the case of Sao Paulo, where Governor Rodrigo Garcia announced the rate of 18%. In GoiásGovernor Ronaldo Caiado revealed that the rate in the region will be 17%.

The change is already in effect in these two states.

STF drops high tax in SC and DF

Other states have also had changes in ICMS recently, albeit in another way. This is because the Federal Supreme Court (STF) declared unconstitutional the state laws that instituted high rates of ICMS on electricity and telecommunications in Santa Catarina and the Federal District. The decision was taken by the court over the weekend.

The vote was held in the court’s virtual plenary and resulted in a unanimous score, eleven to zero, to the veto. according to Jota, state governments should not impose a charge on electricity and telecommunications above the rates for other operations. Thus, from 2024, the tax in these two states will be up to 17% in Santa Catarina and up to 18% in the Federal District.

The legislation can also become the target of other actions in the STF. The portal reported that other states must file a lawsuit in court to question the constitutionality of Complementary Law 194. After all, in São Paulo alone, for example, the impact of this change will result in a reduction of R$ 4.4 billion in collection.

Complementary Law 194 limits ICMS between 17% and 18% for some categories, including telecommunications (image: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog)

Complementary Law 194 has already been sanctioned

Complementary Law 194 acts on the collection of ICMS in the states. According to Senate Agency, the legislation places a limit of up to 18% on the collection of some categories in each state. This is the case of telecommunications, electric energy and fuel services, for example.

The law was sanctioned by the President of the Republic this Thursday (23). Still, Bolsonaro vetoed some provisions, such as compensation to states for debt installments financed by the Union. The protection of the Fund for Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and for the Valorization of Education Professionals (Fundeb), which is also financed by ICMS, was another point cut by the chief executive.

The president vetoed other parts of Complementary Law 194. This is the case of the instrument that eliminated the collection of the Contribution to the Social Integration Program and the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (PIS/Pasep) and the Contribution to the Financing of Security (Cofins) on products such as gasoline and ethanol. For him, the measure could cause problems in the collection.

The provisions to change the composition of the Supervisory Boards of the Fiscal Recovery Regimes of the States and the Federal District also did not pass.