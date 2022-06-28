Hamilton pins Piquet for racist speech and fan response: “Who is Nelson Piquet?” | formula 1

Shortly after F1, FIA (International Automobile Federation), Mercedes and Ferrari rejected the racist term used by former Brazilian driver Nelson Piquet, it was Lewis Hamilton’s turn to comment on the comments directed at him by the three-time champion. The Brit from Mercedes used social media to, in Portuguese, ask for changes.

– Let’s focus on changing the mentality – wrote the seven-time champion, shortly after publishing another message in which he mocks the question suggested by a fan: “who is Nelson Piquet?”.

F1 and FIA condemn racist term used by Piquet about Hamilton

The expression “neguinho” was used by Pique during an interview published on the internet while commenting on the seven-time champion’s crash with Max Verstappen – current F1 champion and boyfriend of Piquet’s daughter Kelly – in the last edition of the British GP.

The incident in question took place at the beginning of the race, last July. Hamilton, coming from second place, touched Verstappen’s left rear wheel; on impact, the Dutchman lost control of the car and crashed, abandoning the race.

The case gained notoriety after the video was released on social media last week. In the stretch, Piquet argues that Hamilton would have intended to take Verstappen out of the race at Silverstone Circuit.

The “neguinho” got into the car and left. Senna didn’t do that. Senna didn’t do that. He was, like, “here I rip it out anyway”. The “nigger” left the car. It’s because you don’t know the curve; It’s a very high curve, there’s no way to pass two cars and there’s no way to pass on the side. He made a joke.

The seven-time champion was punished with 10s and dropped to fifth in the race, but reversed the disadvantage and won the dispute. The episode, however, generated racist attacks directed at him and which were repudiated by Mercedes, F1 and RBR, Verstappen’s team.

Newly named honorary citizen of Brazil, the seven-time Mercedes champion published a third tweet – this time, in English. In this, the pilot reinforced his call for changes in the mentality within the sport:

– It’s more than a term. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I was surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There was a lot of time to learn. The time for action has come.

Hamilton has been a prominent voice in the fight against racism within F1 for at least four years. Since 2020, the seven-time champion and Mercedes have promoted, individually or collectively, initiatives aimed at increasing diversity within F1, especially in scientific and technological positions in motorsport.

Hamilton reconciled intense 2021 F1 title race with activism

The driver is the founder of the Mission 44 institution, created with the aim of leveraging his projects, and of the Hamilton Commission, which in partnership with the Royal Academy of British Engineering, analyzed barriers in the access of black and racialized people to motorsport.