Hamilton responds to Nelson Piquet’s racist speech.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton spoke in Portuguese on social media to counter the racist speech used by former driver Nelson Piquet to refer to him.

“Let’s focus on changing the mindset,” Hamilton posted on Twitter.

The English driver continued his response and said that Piquet’s mentality is archaic.

“It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There’s been a lot of time to learn. It’s time for action,” added the English driver.

Prior to that, Hamilton echoed a fan’s tweet that reads, “What if Lewis Hamilton just tweets, ‘Who the hell is Nelson Piquet’ and then shuts down Twitter.”

What did Nelson Piquet say?

In a video interview with journalist Ricardo Oliveira, in November 2021, Piquet calls Hamilton a “neguinho” when comparing the accidents involving Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, in 1990, at the start of the Japanese GP, and what happened 31 years later, at the British GP. The excerpt from the interview was published by the channel Enerto, which specializes in motorsport, and was reflected in the networks, with criticism of the three-time champion, whose speech was identified as racist (see below). The term when used in a derogatory way or with the intention of offending is considered racist.

“The little nigga [Lewis Hamilton] put the car in and didn’t leave [desviar]. Senna didn’t do that. Senna left straight away. The nigga put the car in and didn’t let [Verstappen desviar]. The little black guy left the car because he couldn’t pass two cars on that curve. He made a joke. His luck was that only the other [Verstappen] fucked up He did a hell of a lot,” said the three-time world champion.

Canal Enerto posted on YouTube a cut of an interview that Nelson Piquet gave on 11/03/2021 to Ricardo Oliveira. In the excerpt, Nelson comments on the accident between Lewis and Max at Silverstone. When referring to Lewis, Piquet uses a word with a racist connotation. Check out: pic.twitter.com/FzKCJaPZPI — Paddock Gossip (@fofocaspaddock) June 22, 2022

I admit that for many years I had Nelson Piquet as an idol. Today I am deeply ashamed, he is a disgusting being, bolsonarista, sexist, reactionary and RACIST. The way he refers to Lewis Hamilton, calling him “the little nigger”, is DEPLORABLE as well as criminal. pic.twitter.com/zum9S6ud4s — Rodrigo (Toothpick) Cebrian (@rodcebrian) June 22, 2022

Nelson Piquet calling Lewis Hamilton “Neguinho”? Pure juice of racism, envy and resentment but you will have to swallow that the greatest driver in the history of formula 1 is black — Alexandre Santana (@Iexandre) June 26, 2022

Last year, Hamilton and Verstappen fought a point-to-point dispute for the leadership of the Worlds. At Silverstone, Hamilton touched the tire on Verstappen’s car which spun and crashed into the protective barrier, causing the race to be interrupted for more than 40 minutes. The race was restarted, and Hamilton received a 10-second penalty. Despite this, the Briton won the race, with Charles Leclerc in second. The Red Bull driver, who won the World Cup.

the repercussion

Earlier, Formula 1, the FIA ​​and Mercedes condemned Nelson Piquet’s speech on social media. All institutions were very uncomfortable with the Brazilian quote.

“The FIA ​​strongly condemns any racist or discriminatory language and behavior, which has no place in sport or society at large. We express our solidarity with Lewis Hamilton and fully support his commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion in motorsport,” he said. the entity.

“Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and should not be a part of society. Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect,” the F1 statement reads. His tireless efforts and inclusiveness are a lesson to many and something we are committed to in F1.”

“We condemn in the strongest terms any use of racist or discriminatory language of any kind. Lewis has spearheaded our sport’s efforts to combat racism and he is a true champion of diversity on and off the track. Together, we share a vision of a motorsport. diverse and inclusive, and this episode highlights the critical importance of continuing to fight for a better future,” Mercedes wrote – praising Hamilton’s achievements against racism in sport.