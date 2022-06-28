How ‘Dirty Floating’ Helps Peru Keep Currency Stable and Hold Inflation

  • Guillermo D. Olmo @BBCgolmo
  • BBC News Mundo correspondent in Peru

Photomontage with a bundle of banknotes under the Peruvian flag.

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Sol, Peruvian currency, is one of the most stable in Latin America; action by the country’s central bank is decisive for this

Peru represents a rare example of economic stability in Latin America.

Many experts even speak of a “Peruvian economic miracle” due to the country’s sustained growth in recent decades, only interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although in broad sectors there is discontent with the maintenance of inequalities, the macroeconomic numbers of Peru’s recent history are cited as an example of success around the world.

One reason, according to experts, is the stability of the Peruvian currency, the sun.

Check Also

How to apply for scholarships of up to BRL 135,000 in Canada?

