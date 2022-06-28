How to Optimize Your Internet Using Google’s Free DNS

One option to improve your internet without spending anything is to use Google’s public DNS. Basically a DNS (Domain Name Systemor Domain Name System in Portuguese), is who translates the name of a domain — as https://olhardigital.com.br/ —, in IP address.

All connected devices, ie your cell phone, computer and servers communicate via IP addresses. When opening a browser to access a website, instead of having to type in a certain combination of numbers (like 192.0.2.1, for example), just enter the domain name and the DNS servers take care of the rest.

publicity

The good news is that changing to Google DNS is relatively simple. Just follow the steps below (tests were performed on Windows 10).

See too:

How to Use Google DNS on Windows

1. From the Start Menu, click on ‘Settings’ (gear icon).

2. Then click on ‘Network and Internet’.

3. On the side, click Wi-Fi if using a wireless network or Ethernet if using a wired connection.

4. Now click on ‘Change adapter options’ on the upper right side.

5. On the next screen, right-click the network adapter icon that is currently in use and access the ‘Properties’ option.

6. Select the ‘IP Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4)’ option with the mouse and click ‘Properties’ again.

7. On the screen below, check the ‘Use the following DNS server addresses’ option and enter the Google DNS numbers as follows: 8.8.8.8 as ‘Preferred DNS Server’ and 8.8.4.4 as ‘Alternate DNS Server’. Click ‘OK’ to complete the procedure.

Ready! Google DNS was created precisely to speed up the loading of pages, which works by always redirecting users to the data center closest to their location. Try the tip above and see if you notice any difference.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!