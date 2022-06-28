How to see your Spotify iceberg with the most listened to artists on the platform – Applications and Software – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Spotify users who like to be informed about their metrics and history on the platform, now have another tool to have fun – and, on top of that, join a social media trend. Spotify’s iceberg is an unofficial streaming tool where the user can discover your most listened to artists on the service and how popular they are there.

Spotify’s Iceberg (Image: Guilherme Reis / Tecnoblog)

Necessary time: 5 minutes. To see your Spotify iceberg and find out which artists are your most listened to on the platform and how popular they are on the streaming service, follow the steps below. Be aware, however, that by joining the game of icebergifyyou will be sharing your profile information with the website creator: Visit the Icebergify website: Access the website of icebergify (https://icebergify.com/) and tap the “Create yours” button to log into your Spotify account; Grant information sharing permission: On the next screen, find out about all the contents that will be shared with the site. If you agree to this permission and decide to continue, tap “I accept”; See your iceberg: That’s it, your Spotify iceberg will be generated automatically. Click on the image with the right mouse button, save to your computer and share on social networks!

If your iceberg doesn’t appear, you may need to refresh the page a few times. If the drawing still doesn’t generate, clear your cookies or try another device.

How Spotify’s Icerbeg works

After Spotify Wrapped (the platform’s official 2021 retrospective tool) and Spotify’s pizza (a resource to discover your most listened to music genres in the last month), it’s time for Spotify’s iceberg to become the new social media fever.

The tool, which is unofficial from streaming and was created by developer Akshay Ra, generates an image in the form of an iceberg with the names of singers and bands that are among the 50 most listened to artists by their profile on the platform.

To make this selection, the icebergify uses observed data in the short (last month), medium (last six months) and long term (several years). Which means that your image can include artists that you still listen to almost daily on the service, but also singers and bands that you listened to many years ago.

In addition, the image arranges these artists in different “iceberg layers” according to their level of popularity on the platform. This means that the more popular an artist is on the service, the higher up he will be located, and the more unknown, the lower his name will appear.

This classification is done by icebergify through Spotify information such as number of streams, shares, likes and followers.

Spotify app (Image: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog)

Why is my iceberg with blank levels?

If one or more levels of your iceberg are blank, with no artist appearing on the layer, don’t worry, this is not a bug. icebergify. Situations like this just mean that among the 50 artists most listened to by you on the platform, none of them fits that specific level of popularity.

In case you wanted to leave your iceberg complete, a tip is to “get out of the bubble” and listen to artists you normally don’t have contact with.

