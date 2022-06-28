Ingrid is 4th at the Worlds and achieves best result in history in jumping – 06/27/2022

Ingrid Oliveira reached this Monday (27) the best campaign of a Brazilian athlete in World Championships in diving. Even without being able to repeat the presentations of the eliminatory and the semifinals, the carioca was in fourth place in the 10-meter platform at the World Cup in Budapest, Hungary.

In the entire history of Brazil’s participation in world jumping competitions, the country had never achieved such a good result in Olympic competitions. Cesar Castro was fifth on the 3-meter trampoline in 2009 and, in the women’s, the best participation had been by Juliana Veloso, 10th on the platform in 2001.

Ingrid reached today’s final tipped for bronze, as gold and silver would hardly go to the Chinese, much better than everything else. But her chances were to hit the third jump, from which she jumps from a handstand. The Brazilian, however, had low marks in this presentation, between 5.0 and 6.0. Afterwards, she also performed worse than in the qualifiers in the fourth jump.

Then, in the fifth, she made an almost perfect jump, getting a grade of 9. Only the Chinese made better jumps. But it was too late for a medal. The Brazilian scored 327.10 points, against 338.85 for her direct rival, Malaysian Pandelela Pamg, who took bronze. If she had repeated what she did in the qualifiers, she would have been bronze.

Ingrid has participated in World Championships since 2015, when she was placed 27th in this same platform event. At the time, at 19 years old, she was already considered an athlete of a level above what Brazil was used to producing in diving.

But the repercussion of a photo of her at the 2015 Pan, which ended up leading part of the press to start treating her with the sexist term of “muse”, gave visibility to her, and put pressure on her performance, and on possible mistakes. . And she was slow to react psychologically to that pressure, failing to make a clean competition, delivering what she knew how to do. In 2017, she was last placed at the World Cup.

In addition, she had to deal with injuries, which took her out of the 2019 Worlds. She managed to recover thanks to the postponement of the Tokyo Games and qualified to compete in Japan, placing 24th in the Olympics. At the end of last year, she left Fluminense, a club of her life, started defending Instituto Pro-Esporte, and changed coach. She now trains with Alexander Ferrer.

The results came. Two weeks ago, she won the Canadian stage of the Diving Grand Prix, with a note that already indicated that she would compete for a medal at this Worlds. Already in Budapest, she confirmed this potential. Yesterday, she was third in the qualifiers, with 340.70, and fourth in the semifinals, with 334.30.

Brazil has great expectations about the performance in diving at this World Cup, with the possibility of several finals and dispute for more medals. On the men’s trampoline, Rafael Fogaça, a 19-year-old rookie, was seventh today in the qualifiers, with a score of 397.30, and went on to the final of the race with tenth place in the semifinals, with 383.35.

He is yet to fight for a medal in the final scheduled for tomorrow at 11 am, Brasília time, but he has already secured a historic result. At all times, only in 2009, with Cesar Castro, Brazil was a finalist in this competition, finishing fifth.