iPhone 14: Apple should return with name ‘Plus’ after five years | Cell

The 2022 iPhones are far from an official release, but the rumors about the new line of cell phones from Apple continue in full swing. Now, unofficial information suggests that the company should resurrect an old nomenclature that was used until five years ago. This means that there would be a model called the iPhone 14 Plus, with hardware comparable to the iPhone 14, but with a larger screen and batteries.

The information was released by the South Korean blog naver by the Lanzuk informant. According to him, the traditional iPhone 14 will have a 6.06-inch screen, against 6.68 inches from the supposed iPhone 14 plus.

Supposed prototypes of the iPhone 14 line reveal the Plus model without a triple camera

The iPhone 8 Plus, launched five years ago, was the last Apple smartphone with the “Plus” nomenclature. Since then, the company used other ways of naming the larger screen versionsas is the case of the “Pro Max”, which accompanies the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines.

If the rumors are confirmed, it is possible that the 2022 generation will look like this:

iPhone 14 (6.06 inches)

iPhone 14 Plus (6.68 inches)

iPhone 14 Pro (6.06 inches)

iPhone 14 Max (6.68 inches)

There is also talk that in 2022 there won’t be a mini version of the iPhone. The explanation behind the strategy would be that the company would focus on larger-screen products. It is important to remember that the company reduced production of the iPhone 12 Mini by 70% last year due to poor performance.

The use of “Plus” is not exclusive to Apple. Samsung, for example, uses the nomenclature in the S22 line, where the Galaxy S22 Plus model falls below the Galaxy S22 Ultra in both price and features.

Alleged data sheet of the iPhone 14 and variants

iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max should come with a smaller notch

Unlike past generations, in which the “Plus” versions of the iPhone, which were equipped with extra functions (such as a dual camera and more RAM, for example), at first Apple should not do the same in the new wave. The iPhone 14 Plus would bring exactly the same technical sheetchanging only the battery capacity and, accordingly, weight and size.

Speculation also points to the possibility of new processor apple A16 Bionic be a novelty present only on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If that happens, the traditional iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will receive the A15 Bionic chipset with five GPU cores (the same present in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max).

The expectation is that the company improves the cameras only in the more expensive versions of the iPhone 14. As usual, Apple did not comment on any of the information. The new generation should be announced in September.

