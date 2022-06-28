“It has aligned salary bases”; Fla acts by surprise and is close to announcing reinforcement to be Arrascaeta’s partner in midfield

With an eye on the transfer window in the Brazilian football market, scheduled to take place on July 18, the Flamengo moves and gets closer to your hiring interests. This Monday (27), it came to light that a negotiation of the Dearest has advanced and is about to be successfully completed.

This is Argentine midfielder Agustín Martegani, who is currently at San Lorenzo (ARG). According to journalist Júlio Miguel Neto, commentator for Canal Pilhado and presenter of RubroNews!, Mengão has already settled the salary bases with the player.

Miguel Neto pins the agreement as directed, however, San Lorenzo diverges only on one point of the negotiations. For the Argentine Club, just one correct percentage to which they will be entitled in a possible future transfer is sufficient.

Agustín Martegani is trained in the youth categories of San Lorenzo and was promoted to the first team in the 2020/2021 season. In his first season as a professional, he was fired in seven games and hit the net once. In the current season, there were 18 games played, three goals scored and three assists made.